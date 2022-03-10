Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 3,647 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.10% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.47. 18,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

