Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

NKE stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.98. 68,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.00. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $199.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

