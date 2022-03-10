Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.06. 349,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,546,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

