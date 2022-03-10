Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after buying an additional 2,491,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Philip Morris International by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,690,000 after buying an additional 1,953,671 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $93.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,023. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

