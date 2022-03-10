Robert W. Baird Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $35.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BASE. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of BASE opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth about $85,017,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth about $29,774,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,166 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,534,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

