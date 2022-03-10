Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 8.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Roblox traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.51. Approximately 211,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,798,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,228,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

