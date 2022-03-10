Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 8.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Roblox traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.51. Approximately 211,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,798,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.
RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.
In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151 in the last quarter.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.