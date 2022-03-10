Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 3.6%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01). 3,622,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,985,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.73.

In related news, insider Patrick Elliott acquired 828,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,284.03 ($10,854.34).

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds six exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interests in Copperhead porphyry copper deposit; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Bell Rock, Jeddah, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

