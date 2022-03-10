Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $719.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) to post sales of $719.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $712.44 million to $730.00 million. Roku reported sales of $574.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $117.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.96. Roku has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,946 shares of company stock worth $86,240,074 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

