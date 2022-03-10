Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 136.50 ($1.79).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.06) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

In related news, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £11,323.98 ($14,837.50). Also, insider Warren East acquired 19,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £23,518.58 ($30,815.75). Insiders have acquired 92,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,788,707 over the last 90 days.

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 94.38 ($1.24) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 86.69 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.93. The company has a market capitalization of £7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.