Ronald A. Dragg Sells 500 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $35,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KEX traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 685,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,146. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kirby by 112.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kirby by 108.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kirby by 49.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

