Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Down 85.5% in February

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RCGCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 113,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,352. Roscan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

