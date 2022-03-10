Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 632,500 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79.
Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Company Profile (LON:ROSE)
