Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.39. Rover Group shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 22,250 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madrona Venture Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,104,000. Foundry Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $112,301,000. Finally, Foundation Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,390,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. Rover Group’s revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

