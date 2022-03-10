Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 15,823 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,184,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of SWAN opened at $31.28 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44.

