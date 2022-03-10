Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 100,669 Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPX)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.97% of Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Janus Henderson US Sustainable Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13.

