Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,088 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 446.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth approximately $12,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.72. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

