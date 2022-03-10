Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,076,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,751,000 after buying an additional 92,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after buying an additional 225,662 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,986,000 after buying an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,596,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,460,000 after buying an additional 1,127,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,524,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 662,316 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 59.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

