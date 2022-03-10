Royal Bank of Canada Buys 12,415 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 104,644.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 54,415 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $40.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

