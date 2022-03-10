Royal Bank of Canada Buys 4,249 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,553,000 after buying an additional 337,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after buying an additional 2,746,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,456 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,694,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

