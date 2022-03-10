Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.21 Million Stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,854 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Vroom worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vroom by 83.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vroom by 30.2% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,979 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Vroom by 32.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vroom by 74.2% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 80,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $921,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

VRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of VRM opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $401.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Vroom (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.