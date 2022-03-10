Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.24% of Honest worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Honest by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in shares of Honest by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 288,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

In related news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of brokerages have commented on HNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

