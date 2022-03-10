Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,548 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.42% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,469,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 957,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,698,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $30.63 on Thursday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.