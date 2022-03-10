Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.96% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000.

Shares of DEF opened at $67.20 on Thursday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.98 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

