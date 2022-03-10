Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.29% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of CMBS opened at $51.04 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.91.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.