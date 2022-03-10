Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,101,000 after acquiring an additional 142,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 311,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 42,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $107.47.

