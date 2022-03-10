Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUMG. Creative Planning purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $3,908,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

