Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 125,315 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.02% of NN worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NN by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NN in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NN in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $196,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NN stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $115.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

