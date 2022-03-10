Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 42,300 Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.39% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $393,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $357,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 295.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $25.17 on Thursday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65.

