Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 8,233 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.85% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.861 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.01%.

