Royal Bank of Canada Sells 26,752 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,262,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,681 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1,184.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of FDVV opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.20. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $34.49 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.