Royal Bank of Canada Sells 309,145 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Shares of UNM opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

