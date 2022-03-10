Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,243 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PML. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $12.64 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

