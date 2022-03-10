Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 191,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of Ecovyst as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECVT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,865,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Ecovyst Inc has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.82.
Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.
