Royal Bank of Canada Trims Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Target Price to $47.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

CPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

