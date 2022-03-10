Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.37% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,019,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 256,620 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 152,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

