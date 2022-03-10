Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 2,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

About Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF)

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

