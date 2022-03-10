Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 631,771 shares.The stock last traded at $5.64 and had previously closed at $5.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RUBY shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,409 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 708,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 631,892 shares during the period. Finally, ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,387,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.