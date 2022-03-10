Ryan Ohara Buys 10,000 Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Stock

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OPAD traded down 0.06 on Thursday, hitting 4.06. 443,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.43. Offerpad has a one year low of 2.96 and a one year high of 20.97.

Get Offerpad alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Offerpad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Offerpad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OPAD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.00.

About Offerpad (Get Rating)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.