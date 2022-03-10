Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,365 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Ryder System worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

NYSE R opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Ryder System Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.