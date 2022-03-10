Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) were up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.97 and last traded at $32.92. Approximately 9,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 242,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ryerson by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 122,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.