Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.34). Sabre reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 485.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,569,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,843. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

