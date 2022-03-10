Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

NYSE SB traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 2,348,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,850. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 7,520.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SB. StockNews.com raised Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

