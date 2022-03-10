SAFE DEAL Market Cap Achieves $1.89 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $285,772.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00003625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.35 or 0.06625472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,210.10 or 0.99904184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00042054 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,706,157 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,937 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

