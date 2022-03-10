Safe Haven (SHA) Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $92,111.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

