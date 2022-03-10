Safe (SAFE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $116,748.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $12.52 or 0.00031763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $260.84 million and approximately $116,748.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000852 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

