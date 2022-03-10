SafeBlast (BLAST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $255,297.00

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $255,297.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,388.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.41 or 0.00737303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00200973 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00025332 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

