SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $13,120.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,174.49 or 0.99957341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00071062 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00253141 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00136818 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00260155 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003873 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00031919 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.