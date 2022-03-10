Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stake Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Safehold worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Safehold by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $58.49 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of -0.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $91,754.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,378,057 shares of company stock valued at $200,749,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.51.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

