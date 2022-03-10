Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,235 ($16.18). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,223 ($16.02), with a volume of 296,816 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,470 ($19.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,287.67 ($16.87).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,281.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.11%.

In related news, insider Delphine Mousseau acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($16.84) per share, for a total transaction of £12,978.50 ($17,005.37).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

