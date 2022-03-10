Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAGE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.47.

SAGE opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,228,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,168,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after buying an additional 192,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after buying an additional 397,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

